"Roman was talking that sh*t" - 51-year-old WWE legend comments on Roman Reigns interacting with Sami Zayn's family

Roman Reigns' heel antics at WWE Elimination Chamber caught the attention of the professional wrestling world, including WWE legend Mark Henry.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open Podcast, Henry discussed the recent title match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. He briefly spoke about the involvement of Zayn's wife and other members of his family who were sitting ringside.

The former World Heavyweight Champion added that WWE had him lean in as he tried to eavesdrop on Roman Reigns' verbal interactions during the match.

"Bully, two, two times, house show spots. They went out to the family, on the floor, they had an interaction with the wife and the family. It's a trip that you got to see that at a pay-per-view because that normally never happens and they did it again later on.

There was a minute and a half, almost two minutes straight where they didn't touch. Roman was talking that sh*t and brother, I was leaned in trying to here him. I told you Dave, they had me leaning in." said Mark Henry [0:14-0:57]

Teddy Long wants to pass on his knowledge to Roman Reigns' arch-rival Sami Zayn

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently spoke about Sami Zayn and how he wanted to pass on his knowledge to the former Honorary Uce.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda, Long claimed that he wanted to help Zayn get over, but believes that the 38-year-old star is doing fine by himself. Long said:

"Because see a lot of people will say, 'Well now you want to get with Sami Zayn because he's on top now and everybody's cheering him. So you want to ride Sami Zayn's back.' But nah, that ain't it. The only reason I'd want to be with Sami Zayn is because I have a lot of knowledge and I want to pass on that knowledge to Sami Zayn.

Something that's going to help him get over. He knows how to do that. He's certainly over. There ain't a lot I can do for Sami, I think he's doing it for himself, but Sami Zayn is my pick."

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Roman Reigns effectively silenced that crowd last night and honestly that’s a bigger achievement than getting booed out of the arena. My man stole their hopes and dreams Roman Reigns effectively silenced that crowd last night and honestly that’s a bigger achievement than getting booed out of the arena. My man stole their hopes and dreams 😭😭 https://t.co/fBMWYSgpva

With his win over Zayn, Roman Reigns is now expected to shift his focus to Cody Rhodes, his opponent at WrestleMania 39.

