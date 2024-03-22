"I wanted to rip his face off" - Goldberg details real-life heat with Triple H ahead of his first run with WWE

Goldberg and Triple H have logged heads after the WCW star joined WWE. Recently, the former Universal Champion detailed real-life heat with The King of Kings ahead of his first run with the promotion.

In 2003, Goldberg made his iconic debut in WWE when he attacked The Rock. The former WCW star became an integral part of the roster and dominated the brand for a while before his release after WrestleMania XX.

Speaking on Tim Green - Nothing Left Unsaid, Goldberg detailed the real-life heat he had with Triple H ahead and after he joined the promotion. He added that it all started between the two during their days at WCW:

"The fact that I didn't get along with Paul Levesque [Triple H], which is Vince's [McMahon] son-in-law, I think it had everything to do with it when I got there... I think a lot of that between Hunter and myself was real... We had an interaction when I was at WCW leading the charge in New York, at a press event... So I hurt myself, and I know some people that were friends that worked with me were talking to him when he was working at WWE."

He added it was quite uncomfortable for him when he joined the promotion due to The Game's previous comments:

"And, he made a comment while I was at home, and I remember it like it was yesterday, and from that second he said I was tanking it or faking it or something, and I wasn't there for the demise of WCW. How could I? So from then on, I wanted to rip his face off. So, we had a confrontation prior to me signing with the WWE. Ironically, we were represented by the same agent. So, it made the situation quite uncomfortable once I signed with the WWE." (From 29:43 to 31:45)

Fans have often drawn comparisons between Goldberg and Ryback, especially when The Big Guy started as a singles star in the Stamford-based promotion. However, both wrestlers had a different journey and story during their respective prime.

A while back, Bill Goldberg criticized Vince McMahon's booking and said the former boss didn't give him a retirement match after the WCW star put Roman Reigns over in Saudi Arabia.

Ryback responded to this and issued a challenge to the former two-time Universal Champion in a retirement match. However, the 57-year-old star never responded to the challenge.

