"I wasn’t crazy about changing it" - 44-year-old Superstar resonates with WWE Universe's reaction to unexpected change

The WWE Universe usually delivers the final verdict of what pleases them and what doesn't. A recent change made in the 44-year-old Carlito's entrance has garnered many questions from fans. In an interview, the former United States Champion spoke candidly about the differences that were made in his entrance.

At WWE Fastlane, Carlito made his much-awaited return to WWE as a full-time superstar. He made his appearance when he came to the aid of the Latino World Order in their match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

Even though the WWE Universe was excited to see Carlito back to wrestle in the promotion, fans were disappointed about his new entrance theme. While he was on The Ringer Wrestling Show’s Cheap Heat podcast, the 44-year-old WWE Superstar addressed his entrance theme. He said that he wanted to try something different. He addressed the fact that the fans did not really like the change and admitted that he didn't either. But he hoped that it would grow on them later on.

"Like I said, I wasn’t crazy about it, but also, it was like one of those earworms where I’d be humming it to myself during the day, you know? Because they said, ‘You listened to it 1,000 times’ and then I’d find myself just humming it here without even noticing so, it grew on me a little bit so maybe, hopefully — I know people don’t like change. I’m that guy too. I’m not crazy about change but, I think it’s something that needed to be done and just to, you know, put a fresh coat of paint on everything,” Carlito said. [H/T Ringside News]

Why did WWE get Carlito back?

Prior to WWE Fastlane, fans got to see Carlito in action when he made a special appearance at Backlash to help Bad Bunny defeat Damian Priest in the main event. According to a report, the reception he received when he ran down to the ring convinced WWE to sign him back.

"Carlito was signed because he got such a big pop in Puerto Rico. It somewhat went against the doctrine they had about not signing new people for the main roster because it was time to elevate people from NXT."

Carlito is now involved in a feud with the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley as a part of the Latino World Order. On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, he was attacked by his foes.

