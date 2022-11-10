Elias stopped by WWE's The Bump earlier today and played his guitar while Kayla Braxton sang along.

He made his return to the company following Ezekiel's mysterious disappearance. Elias' younger brother had a rivalry with Kevin Owens following his loss to Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 38. KO forced Ezekiel to undergo a lie detector test, which he passed with flying colors.

In his final match, Ezekiel wrestled Kevin Owens to a no-contest on the August 8th edition of RAW. Elias returned to the red brand on October 24th and defeated Chad Gable. Otis demolished Elias on this past Monday's episode.

While preparing to go live on WWE's The Bump, Elias played his guitar on set and Kayla decided to sing along. She decided to sing about being kidnapped and noted on Twitter that she has watched too many serial killer documentaries.

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE 🤣 Getting wired up for @WWETheBump while @IAmEliasWWE tunes his guitar and started singing whatever came to mind and this was the result. I watch too many serial killer docs Getting wired up for @WWETheBump while @IAmEliasWWE tunes his guitar and started singing whatever came to mind and this was the result. I watch too many serial killer docs 😂😂🤣 https://t.co/p9pyw0kXKN

WWE's Kayla Braxton sends a message to Uber

Kayla Braxton had a bad interaction with an Uber driver and took to Twitter to share the story. Braxton stated that she encountered the "rudest driver" and tagged Uber in the post.

The 31-year-old claimed in a since-deleted tweet that the Uber driver was going to force her to get out of the car because she didn't say "hi" at seven in the morning when she got into the car. Kayla added that the driver didn't say hello either.

"Hey @Uber - just had the rudest driver who told me she was gonna make me get out of her car because I didn’t say hi when I got into her car. Mind you - she didn’t say hi either. It’s 7 am, I’ve been up since 3 am to catch a flight and my preferences are set to “quiet.” I’m livid," wrote Braxton.

Kayla Braxton signed with WWE in 2016. She currently serves as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown and co-host of The Bump. It will be interesting to see if she releases an album with Elias in the future.

Did you enjoy Kayla's song? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes