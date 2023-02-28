"I could watch this match endlessly" - WWE Universe reacts to Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable from RAW

The WWE Universe is loving a matchup that took place on this evening's episode of RAW in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Earlier in the day, WWE announced that top superstar Cody Rhodes would be taking on Chad Gable in a singles matchup, an important showdown for the American Nightmare as he gets ready for his WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns. The Alpha Academy member brought the fight to the Royal Rumble winner and had an answer for all of his signature maneuvers.
At one point, Rhodes and Gable stopped wrestling and started unloading strikes onto one another as the live crowd grew louder for each massive blow. Eventually, Rhodes would hit a top rope Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes for the victory. He cut a promo afterward and said he would be on SmackDown to confront Reigns.
Once the contest ended, the WWE Universe took to Twitter to comment on how great they thought the match was, with many praising Gable as an underrated in-ring worker.
One account even asked the company to stop using him as a comedy act and push him as a major contender. That's not to say that Rhodes also didn't receive any praise.
Based on the reaction from the crowd and the internet, it only seems like a matter of time before Rhodes and Gable meet inside the squared circle again.
What did you think of the match? Sound off in the comments below.
