"I could watch this match endlessly" - WWE Universe reacts to Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable from RAW

The WWE Universe is loving a matchup that took place on this evening's episode of RAW in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Earlier in the day, WWE announced that top superstar Cody Rhodes would be taking on Chad Gable in a singles matchup, an important showdown for the American Nightmare as he gets ready for his WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns. The Alpha Academy member brought the fight to the Royal Rumble winner and had an answer for all of his signature maneuvers.

At one point, Rhodes and Gable stopped wrestling and started unloading strikes onto one another as the live crowd grew louder for each massive blow. Eventually, Rhodes would hit a top rope Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes for the victory. He cut a promo afterward and said he would be on SmackDown to confront Reigns.

Once the contest ended, the WWE Universe took to Twitter to comment on how great they thought the match was, with many praising Gable as an underrated in-ring worker.

One account even asked the company to stop using him as a comedy act and push him as a major contender. That's not to say that Rhodes also didn't receive any praise.

Detroit King @Detroit_Bread Sometimes you forget how good Chad Gable actually is underneath the comedy with Otis I wish we got a little bit less of the comedy and more great wrestling out of Chad Gable because that was a fantastic match with Cody Rhodes more of that please? #WWERAW Sometimes you forget how good Chad Gable actually is underneath the comedy with Otis I wish we got a little bit less of the comedy and more great wrestling out of Chad Gable because that was a fantastic match with Cody Rhodes more of that please? #WWERAW

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Might have very well been the best Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes back to back. Both were unreal. Great timing from Rhodes, amazing sell from Gable.



These two have crazy chemistry Might have very well been the best Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes back to back. Both were unreal. Great timing from Rhodes, amazing sell from Gable. These two have crazy chemistry

Spartaprime @Spartaprime One of the sweetest Cody Cutters you're going to see! Cody Rhodes could have pinned Gable right here! #WWERaw One of the sweetest Cody Cutters you're going to see! Cody Rhodes could have pinned Gable right here! #WWERaw https://t.co/DWrNWZB83z

Tay *redacted* @tayredacted My GOD that Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes were both BRUTAL. Gable is a master of making people look good My GOD that Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes were both BRUTAL. Gable is a master of making people look good

Julian Weeks @JulianWks That Cody Vs Gable match was That Cody Vs Gable match was 🔥 🔥 🔥

Billy Horton @BHortonWWE @CodyRhodes #WWERaw I’m sure @WWEGable can tell us what that mat tasted like. Good grief did he ever take a Cody Cutter and a Cross Rhodes for the ages I’m sure @WWEGable can tell us what that mat tasted like. Good grief did he ever take a Cody Cutter and a Cross Rhodes for the ages 😮 @CodyRhodes #WWERaw

Based on the reaction from the crowd and the internet, it only seems like a matter of time before Rhodes and Gable meet inside the squared circle again.

What did you think of the match? Sound off in the comments below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes