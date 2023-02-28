WWE announces Cody Rhodes to face former tag team champion on RAW tonight

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will go head-to-head with one-half of the Alpha Academy, Chad Gable, on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

WWE's official Twitter account posted a video of backstage interviewer and NXT: Level Up commentator Byron Saxton announcing the match for the first time.

He revealed that Cody Rhodes, the 2022 men's Royal Rumble winner, will face off against former RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable.

Time will tell whether Roman Reigns' Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, will appear to have another verbal exchange with Rhodes.

The Wiseman had some strong words for Cody on the red brand last week. Heyman mentioned AEW star and The American Nightmare's brother, Dustin Rhodes, during the promo segment.

Heyman questioned Rhodes' ability to handle the pressure of being the champion. He stated that as champion, The American Nightmare will be on the road for over 200 days and will be representing the promotion in media calls, interviews, and various other aspects.

Cody Rhodes sent a message stating that all he wanted to do was finish the story and that the Tribal Chief's title reign would come to an end at WrestleMania.

