"I could watch that match every day"- Tyson Kidd on WWE Hall of Famer's match against Owen Hart

Former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd recently shared his thoughts on Bret Hart's wrestling style and persona as he showered praise on the latter's match against Owen Hart at WrestleMania 10.

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is a WWE Hall of Famer, and role model to many current and upcoming superstars in the industry. During his tenure in WWE, Hart was a five-time WWE Champion, a tag team champion with The Hart Foundation, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion.

On an episode of DropKick Podcast, hosted by Danial Ali, the retired WWE Superstar shared his insight on Bret Hart's match at WrestleMania 13 against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Kidd talked about the scientific and technical aspects of Hart's wrestling that still create a buzz among fans.

"Yeah man, it’s crazy, like great brawler, like that WrestleMania 13 match. It's not so scientific, there's scientific parts, there's technical parts of the match, a lot of brawling. But really the storytelling, you won't get an argument from me on that." [22:31 - 22:48]

The retired WWE Superstar-turned-producer further stated that fans these days have become more invested in what transpires in the ring to make a match great. Kidd highlighted The Hitman's work in the ring during his bout with Owen Hart at WrestleMania 10. He said that particular match is much better appreciated today than it was back in the day.

"I think now the more common fan, I think really dials in and zooms in on what's happening in the ring. And that's where Bret's work holds up better than 99% of guys, but that's where it might even be better than it was when it actually went down. Like more people talked about WrestleMania 10, Bret versus Owen now, I feel like than when it happened. That's what I feel like and understandably so it's a hell of a match. Man, I could watch that match every day." [23:17 - 23:47]

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart dismisses rumors on potential AEW run

Throughout his career, Bret Hart has been associated with WCW and his family wrestling promotion, Stampede Wrestling. Over the past few years, the former WWE Champion has made appearances on IMPACT Wrestling and at AEW's Double or Nothing in 2019 to reveal the new AEW World Championship. This has triggered rumors that The Hitman might have a run in AEW.

During an interaction at a virtual signing for Signed By Superstars, the former member of The Hart Foundation dismissed rumors about him joining AEW. He said:

"Go there and do what?" [H/T POST Wrestling]

AEW has not shied away from dropping hints about a likely debut by Bret Hart. When FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) fired their manager, The Young Bucks stated that they could get a new manager who was 'the best there is.' In another incident, Wheeler cut a short promo where he stated that his partner fought 'from the heart'.

