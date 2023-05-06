"I would have welcomed that with open arms" - WWE veteran feels the 2023 Draft should have been done differently (Exclusive)

The WWE Draft 2023 is in the history books, and the wrestling community is still abuzz about the results. While many are debating the placement of superstars in their respective brands, Vince Russo is not happy with how the process went.

The WWE Draft is one of the most anticipated events of the company, with fans excited at the prospect of seeing fresh match-ups and feuds.

Speaking on the Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested an alternate way to execute the Draft. He stated that USA Network and Fox should carry out the draft, and then the fans should get the news of which wrestler got drafted to which brand:

"I swear to God, there’s a rivalry between the USA Network and Fox that does exist because I was working for USA Network. You know what the problem is? They don’t have the writers that can pull that off. I would’ve loved to not know who was getting drafted where, let USA and Fox draft, let them do the draft, cause now it’s fair, now they can’t complain that so and so is on this show. Now it’s fair, and then give me the list of who’s on what show. I would have welcomed that with open arms." (19.30 - 20.30)

Vince Russo would have "given anything" to draft Charlotte Flair to WWE RAW

Every time the Draft takes place, there is always a debate about which superstar should have gone to which brand.

Xero News @NewsXero



Raw -- Rhea Ripley

Raw --



Smackdown -- Austin Theory

Smackdown -- Charlotte Flair 1st Round Draft PicksRaw -- Rhea RipleyRaw -- Seth Rollins Smackdown -- Austin TheorySmackdown -- Charlotte Flair 1st Round Draft PicksRaw -- Rhea RipleyRaw -- Seth RollinsSmackdown -- Austin TheorySmackdown -- Charlotte Flair

Vince Russo participated in that debate. The former WWE writer would have preferred to see Charlotte Flair drafted to RAW instead of Seth Rollins:

"I would have given anything to get Charlotte [Flair] instead of Seth Rollins. That singing, Oh my god! It is so worn out. I literally had people telling me today that they literally cut the volume down when Seth is wrestling. That's how annoying it has become," said Russo. [From 25:45 - 26:08]

The veteran also stated that Rollins' gimmick belongs on house shows:

"It's a house show gimmick. You could do that at house shows all day long, do it for an hour, but this is a television show, bro." [From 27:25 to 27:33]

The Monday Night Messiah is the current favorite to become the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion. With the tournament starting soon, it will be interesting to see who is crowned the champion.

If you use any quotes, please embed the video and give an h/t to Sportskeeda.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes