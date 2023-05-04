WWE veteran says he would have "given anything" to draft 37-year-old female star to RAW instead of Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

WWE recently concluded this year's draft with Seth Rollins staying on Monday Night RAW being one of the highlights of the event. However, Vince Russo stated that he preferred to see Charlotte Flair on the red brand instead of The Visionary.

Rollins was picked during Round One of Night Two of the 2023 Draft, with fans in the arena singing his entrance song after the announcement. SmackDown also selected the Queen during the same round.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed that he's tired of Rollins' ongoing gimmick where fans sing his song. The former WWE personality added that he would have to see Charlotte Flair on the red brand instead of The Visionary.

"I would have given anything to get Charlotte [Flair] instead of Seth Rollins. That singing, Oh my god! It is so worn out. I literally had people telling me today that they literally cut the volume down when Seth is wrestling. That's how annoying it has become," said Russo. [From 25:45 - 26:08]

The veteran also stated that Rollins' gimmick belongs on house shows:

"It's a house show gimmick. You could do that at house shows all day long, do it for an hour, but this is a television show, bro." [From 27:25 to 27:33]

Seth Rollins was in action on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins headlined this week's edition of Monday Night RAW as he took on Solo Sikoa in the main event after a confrontation with Paul Heyman earlier on the show.

However, the match ended in disqualification after The Usos caused interference. Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn then came to make the save for The Visionary.

Rollins is one of the favorites to win the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship. However, the RAW star must first go through Omos at Backlash.

Do you think Seth Rollins is the right choice to win the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below and let us know your thoughts!

