Seth Rollins will be staying on WWE RAW, which means that it is still Monday Night Rollins. In the very first round of Night 2 of the WWE Draft, it was revealed that not only will Seth Rollins stay on RAW, but a certain 17-time champion is staying on SmackDown.

That person is none other than Charlotte Flair - a 14-time Women's Champion, 2-time NXT Women's Champion, and former Women's Tag Team Champion. The Queen is currently on hiatus after losing the SmackDown Women's title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Charlotte has made a regular habit out of taking long breaks, having been absent for a large chunk of 2022. After dropping her title to Rhea Ripley, she immediately left again.

It is perhaps the right call to keep Seth Rollins on RAW as he is already a frontrunner to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. He will be considered a huge favorite along with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, among others.

It's not known what awaits Charlotte Flair when she returns from hiatus, but it's now confirmed that she'll be on the blue brand. You can bet that she'll have her eyes on Bianca Belair and the SmackDown Women's title.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes