Seth Rollins has had some embarrassing things happen to him throughout his professional wrestling career.

The current reigning and defending WWE United States Champion doesn't seem like someone who would embarrass easily. But he hasn't always been that way.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins took part in a Reddit AMA in the past where he was asked a wide variety of questions from the WWE Universe. When one fan asked him what his most embarrassing wrestling moment was, Rollins told a story about his partner switching out his entrance theme at an independent show for a song by Fergie.

“One time, my old tag team partner played a prank on me," Seth Rollins began. "Our entrance music was a real heavy song by a band called Killswitch Engage, and it had an intro from a Fight Club quote. He subbed out the Killswitch song for “My Humps” by Fergie without telling me. So the Fight Club intro plays, and I bust through the door thinking it’s gonna be this sweet breakdown that we get hyped to, and it’s Fergie, and I was at a complete loss as to what to do. I went red in the face real fast.”

Seth Rollins' rivalry with Austin Theory looks to continue in the coming weeks

Seth "Freakin" Rollins successfully defended his WWE United States Championship last night against Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW.

While the leader of The Judgment Day might be out of the title picture for now, a former challenger has stepped up in his place in the form of Austin Theory. Last week, Theory failed his Money in the Bank cash-in on Rollins, and a more vicious Theory was born as he brutally attacked the champion to close the show.

With Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley breathing down his neck, there seems to be no shortage of challengers for Seth "Freakin" Rollins' United States Championship.

