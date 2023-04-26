"I will become a singles champion" - 36-year-old superstar makes bold claim ahead of WWE Draft

The WWE Draft is almost here, and a 36-year-old superstar plans to capture a singles championship on whichever brand selects him.

Gunther has been dominant as the Intercontinental Champion, and there doesn't appear to be an end to his title reign in sight. Xavier Woods challenged The Ring General for the title and gave it everything he had on SmackDown. However, it was not enough, and Gunther still retained his title.

Earlier today, Woods posted a promo on Twitter and noted that he doesn't know what the future holds due to the WWE Draft, but said that he's proven that he can step into the ring with anyone. He then vowed to become a singles champion someday down the line, referencing the recently unveiled World Heavyweight Championship.

"Don't even get me started on the fact bad Triple H just unveiled a brand new Heavyweight Title. So what I'm trying to say is that regardless if I end up on Raw or SmackDown, Xavier Woods has options, and I will become a singles champion. It might not be today, and it might not even be tomorrow, but eventually, Xavier Woods wins," said Woods. [H/T: Fightful]

Xavier Woods gets the better of LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

Xavier Woods recently defeated LA Knight after the two superstars traded words on social media.

LA Knight has become a popular superstar among fans despite not being booked for WWE WrestleMania 39. He was recently involved in a rivalry with The New Day member, and Xavier cut a promo on Knight on social media. Woods then battled Knight on the April 14th episode of SmackDown and was able to escape with a victory.

Knight thought he had the match won by grabbing Xavier's tights for leverage during a pinfall attempt, but the referee caught him. Woods then rolled up Knight and grabbed his tights, but the referee didn't see it. LA Knight was in disbelief after the loss as Woods celebrated.

Xavier won the King of the Ring tournament in 2021 but has never held a singles title in the company. It will be interesting to see if his proclamation comes true following the upcoming WWE Draft.

Would you like to see Xavier Woods win a singles championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

