'I will be as big if not bigger than Charlotte' - Sonya Deville on not getting the same opportunities as Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is arguably the greatest female Superstar on the roster today - at least, in terms of the accolades that she has garnered over the years. Charlotte Flair is a 12-time Women's Champion in WWE and will likely go on to surpass her father Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championships.

However, many believe that she has been handpicked by WWE to push because of who she is, but there is no denying that Flair has worked very hard to get where she is today. SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville spoke to The Sun recently and revealed what she thinks of Charlotte Flair. Deville also goes on to say that if given the same opportunities as The Queen, she could surpass her.

Sonya Deville on if Charlotte Flair is entitled

The former MMA fighter compared herself to The former NXT Women's Champion saying that much like Charlotte Flair, she has the ability to deliver regardless of what position she's put in.

Yeah, I mean, it’s a two-fold question because it’s like, does she get opportunities because of who she is? Maybe, but does she deliver every single time? For sure. I’m the same way where anything you throw at me, I’m going to deliver and I think a lot of the women in the locker room are going to show up every single day if given the opportunities, they’re gonna work their butt off. I am certainly so you could throw anything at me. If I’m given the same opportunities as Charlotte Flair, I will be as big if not bigger than Charlotte. (H/t: 411mania)

Sonya Deville is currently in a program with her former best-friend Mandy Rose. The two women have impressed the fans with their quality promo work and while many had believed that Mandy Rose getting a push would mean Deville being forgotten, that has not been the case.

Talking about having no crowd in the audience anymore, Sonya Deville says that she has actually enjoyed there being no crowd as it has allowed her to express herself even better. She admits that it's like a double-edged sword but she is enjoying it nonetheless.