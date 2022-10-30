"I WILL BREAK HIS F**KING NECK" - WWE Hall of Famer takes aim at Logan Paul's brother Jake

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik sent a warning to Logan Paul's younger brother, Jake, following the latter's victory over Anderson Silva.

Jake Paul wears many hats as he is a YouTuber, actor, social media influencer, boxer, and rapper. A few hours ago, the 25-year-old defeated Anderson Silva in a boxing match. However, he still seemingly couldn't impress The Iron Sheik.

The wrestling legend has apparently never been a fan of Jake. He trashed him following his K.O victory over Nate Robinson in 2020, calling him a "Jabroni," and promised to break his back with his famous Camel Clutch. Last year, The Iron Sheik tweeted about the young boxer, telling him to "stay in his lane" and hope they never meet.

Following Jake's victory over Silva, a sarcastic post on Twitter stated that Jake had signed a contract to fight the 80-year-old Iron Sheik in January. The WWE Hall of Famer responded to the tweet by taking another dig at The Problem Child.

"I WILL BREAK HIS F**KING NECK WITH MY LITTLE FINGER," he tweeted.

Logan Paul has a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

Jake Paul's brother, Logan, made a few appearances in the Stamford-based company in 2021. He later teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios in his debut match at WrestleMania 38. About four months later, the company announced that The Maverick had signed a multi-year contract.

Over the past few weeks, Paul has been feuding with The Bloodline after challenging Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two superstars will now square off for the title at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia.

