"I will crush him" - Finn Balor vows to hurt WWE star with an "oversized head" on RAW

Finn Balor has vowed to crush a WWE Superstar if he returns to RAW any time soon.

Edge and The Judgment Day have been battling for months. The Hellish faction betrayed The Rated-R Superstar last year when Balor joined the group. The Hall of Famer and Balor battled in an I Quit match last October, with Finn getting the win after Rhea Ripley interfered.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon got their revenge at Elimination Chamber and defeated Balor and Ripley in a mixed tag team match.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Finn Balor was shown a couple of insulting tweets directed at him from the Hall of Famer, to which Finn laughed it off.

"I didn't reply because it is absolutely pointless. If he [Edge] wants to talk trash on Twitter like a child he can, but when you are dealing with Finn Balor, you've got to deal with me in the ring. He had to deal with me in Ottawa last week and we all saw what happened," said Balor.

Finn then vowed to crush Edge when he returns to RAW and claimed that the 49-year-old had an oversized head.

"So, when Edge decides to return to RAW, decides to return his big giant over-sized head to television, I will climb up on the top rope, I will jump as high as I can, and I will crush him," added Balor.

Finn Balor shows off injuries he received from WWE Hall of Famer

Finn Balor wants to battle Edge one more time at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The two veterans have gone to war a couple of times now, but wrestling fans want to see more. Speaking on The Bump, Finn showed off some of the battle scars he has received in his rivalry with Edge while taking shots at the Hall of Famer in the process.

"That image you just showed, when he chased me down the aisle of the Royal Rumble. Look at this, I've still got a scar here. I tripped, the only reason Edge caught me that night because I am a very fast runner, but I swear I tripped on a camera cable. A cameraman was trying to get a shot of me running swiftly away from Edge. I tripped on the cable and that is the only reason Edge caught me," claimed Finn Balor.

Edge has already announced that he will be retiring later this year. It will be interesting to see if Finn Balor winds up being his final opponent at WWE WrestleMania.

