"I will never forgive him" - 38-year-old WWE Superstar sends warning to Dominik Mysterio

A SmackDown star has issued a warning to Dominik Mysterio following his match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Rey Mysterio and his son finally squared off at WrestleMania after the Hall of Famer spent months trying to avoid conflict with his son. Towards the end of the bout, Dominik was about to hit Rey with a chain, but Bad Bunny ripped it away. Rey capitalized on Dom being distracted and hit him with a 619.

The 48-year-old recently reformed the Latino World Order with Legado Del Fantasma, and the faction is now feuding with The Judgment Day.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, LWO's Santos Escobar discussed Dominik and said he couldn't forgive the disrespect he's shown his father.

"You know how big I am on tradition, heritage, and culture. It is right there, my dad is the person that I most admire, respect, and love in the universe. He's my hero, my teacher, and my friend. And to see a fellow luchador disrespect his father, his legacy, his tradition, his culture, and why? I don't even know why. He [Dominik Mysterio] hasn't even told us why. Everything he has said and done is just an excuse. I will never forgive him for what he did," said Santos Escobar.

WWE star Santos Escobar doesn't understand why Dominik is so disrespectful

Santos Escobar stated that he had to prove himself to his father growing up and doesn't understand the level of disrespect the 26-year-old is showing to his heritage.

During his interview on WWE's The Bump, Santos Escobar explained why Dominik's actions were so disrespectful. The 38-year-old admitted that he had to earn his name and mask from his father growing up but eventually earned it from him.

"A lot of the things that Dom is feeling and going through, I went through myself 20+ years ago. There are a lot of stories there. But you know how the mask and the name is inherited from father to son. Well 20 years ago, my dad decided to inherit his name to someone else and not to me. That almost destroyed me. But I had to fight for it and after a few years I finally got it what I wanted, which was to inherit his name and tradition, the family line," said Santos Escobar.

Santos noted that he understands Dominik's feelings but thinks he is going about it wrong.

"So I understand where Dom is coming from. But to turn your back on the tradition of lucha libre, on the history of lucha libre, and your fellow luchadors, starting with your dad, a legend, Rey Mysterio. I just can't understand it," added Escobar.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio backstage 📸 Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio backstage 📸 https://t.co/xNegIvE3it

LWO and The Judgment Day look to be heading for a collision at WWE Backlash next month. It will be interesting to see if Bad Bunny gets involved, as the popular musician is scheduled to host the premium live event on May 6th.

