"I will be there" - Former champion who returned to WWE main roster after 616 days reacts to fans chanting his name at Backlash 2024

There were quite a few WWE stars missing at Backlash 2024 considering that the card only had five matches to begin with. However, one name who was always popular in France missed the show, and he reacted to his name being chanted.

The star, as you may have guessed, was Baron Corbin, who has always been a favorite among French WWE fans. Corbin was recently drafted to SmackDown from NXT, marking his main roster return after 616 days.

In response to fans chanting his name in Lyon, France, Baron Corbin sent out a message of gratitude, vowing to be there the next time WWE returns there.

"I hear everyone in France chanting my name from fl. I wish I was there in person to experience it again, It was the coolest night of my career! My people for life!!! Keep sending me videos! Next time I will be there and we will make the walls crumble!! #Backlash #france."

Many wanted Baron Corbin to be there at Backlash in some capacity, but as the tweet indicates, he didn't make the trip to France. He is home in Florida and has been tuning in like fans have for SmackDown and Backlash.

It's a shame that the Draft and Corbin's move to SmackDown were timed in a way that he couldn't back on the Backlash card. However, considering the reactions from the French crowd, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to France next time WWE is in the country.

Fans will be curious about what will be in store for Baron Corbin on SmackDown.