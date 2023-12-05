"I will not be a victim!" - Current WWE Champion calls out the company on social media 

A top champion in WWE has publicly called out the promotion on social media, urging it to provide justice for the wrongdoings against her. The performer in question is Chelsea Green, who was unhappy with the way she was assaulted on this week's episode of RAW by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Chance and Carter were in action on the latest edition of the Monday Night show, where they took on Natalya and Tegan Nox. After the match, where they came victorious, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green, jumped up the ring apron, but Chance and Carter took her down.

Now, Green has expressed her dissatisfaction with the turn of events on X. She called out WWE, urging them to take steps following the injustice meted out.

"On Dec 4, 2023 I was assaulted ringside while not even participating in a match. It is unacceptable for management to allow this behavior. I will continue to fight for what is right and fight for the injustice that has continued to rain down on me. I will not be a victim! Chelsea Green aka Champ Chels," tweeted Green.

Gene Snitsky praises WWE Superstar Chelsea Green

It's no secret Green is one of the most entertaining acts in all of WWE, with her character work being a big hit with the viewers.

Gene Snitsky, who made a surprise appearance on RAW's November 6 episode in a backstage segment with Green, recently lavished praise on the talented performer.

The wrestling veteran added that Chelsea Green was hilarious and that he almost broke character during his segment with her.

"The backstage segment was phenomenal. Chelsea's awesome to work with. She's freaking hilarious. The character is great. I don't ever break character. I said to my wife, I'm like, 'Man, I so wanted to laugh out loud at her.' She's just freaking funny."

It's safe to assume the promotion is building Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for a tag team title shot against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

