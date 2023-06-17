"I wish they dating" - WWE fans react to Roman Reigns calling Kayla Braxton Paul Heyman's girlfriend

WWE fans had a field day on Twitter over Roman Reigns' hilarious antics on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief arrived at the Rupp Arena with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa and was immediately interrupted by Kayla Braxton. Kayla asked Reigns for an update on Jey Uso's status with The Bloodline, but the latter wasn't interested in a conversation.

Roman Reigns left Kayla hanging and jokingly called her Heyman's girlfriend. Kayla then approached Heyman for an update, but The Wiseman didn't respond as well.

Check out the amusing clip below, plus some of the most notable fan reactions to it:

Roman is on an all time run ! @WrestleOps 🤣🤣🤣🤣Roman is on an all time run ! @WrestleOps 🤣🤣🤣🤣Roman is on an all time run !

Finn🇮🇸 @IcecoldMartial @WrestleOps kayla did a double take cos she couldn’t believe it @WrestleOps kayla did a double take cos she couldn’t believe it 💀💀💀

eRa Ardens @7rdns @WrestleOps Roman was definitely watching Talking Smack during the ThunderDome era @WrestleOps Roman was definitely watching Talking Smack during the ThunderDome era

Roman Reigns had a rough night on SmackDown

Reigns won't be forgetting tonight's edition of SmackDown anytime soon. Jey Uso turned on The Tribal Chief in the final segment of the show, with The Usos hitting him with a Double Superkick.

Reigns worked incredibly hard to build The Bloodline since becoming The Tribal Chief, and it all came crumbling down tonight.

As for Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman, the duo used to be at each other's throats on social media not long ago. The Wiseman used to take jibes at Braxton on Talking Smack on Twitter every chance he got. Braxton hit back at Heyman on various occasions as well.

In 2021, Heyman had a chat with Matthew Aguilar of ComicBook.com and shared his thoughts on Kayla.

Check out his comments below:

"See, I don't ... With the exception of Kayla Braxton's sapiosexual lust for me, I don't deal in fantasy. I deal in reality. I deal in fact. I deal in absolutes. This whole thing, and I understand you're from the comic book world, I don't deal with that. I deal with reality. I deal with the fact that Roman Reigns is carving out a GOAT legacy here in WWE. And every single solitary moment of my day is designed to be special counsel to that goal, to that achievement, that he is smashing out of the park every single time he appears." [H/T Comicbook]

The Bloodline now only consists of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Sikoa seems loyal to Reigns, but so were The Usos at one point.

Heyman, on the other hand, has had a history of betraying his clients. Be it Brock Lesnar in 2002 or CM Punk in 2013, Heyman has never shied away from looking for greener pastures and turning on his clients.

