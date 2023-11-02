"I was witness to this" - WWE Veteran recalls painstaking effort put in during an Undertaker storyline, says it would 'never happen today' (Exclusive)

The wrestling landscape in WWE has changed massively over the years, leading to new ways being used in presentation. Vince Russo recently revealed how things worked back in his day, taking the example of an Undertaker storyline.

The story in question is the famed Undertaker vs. Undertaker feud in the 1990s. Brian Lee was brought in as an impersonator of the Deadman, a fact that was not revealed initially. To keep up the facade, Brian was made to look identical to the Hall of Famer during his appearances, which included mimicking his wardrobe and the numerous tattoos on his body.

According to Vince Russo, Jerry Lawler went to great lengths to ensure the tattoos were painted the same on Brian Lee. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE writer stated:

"It was amazing, I swear to god. I was witness to this. When we had Faker Taker, Jerry Lawler would sit there for hours, painting, put drawing on the exact tattoos that Taker had to the T. Lawler would have all these pictures on the wall. Brian Lee would literally be sitting there for hours, and Lawler made sure every single one of them were perfect. They would not even do that today. It's too much work... It would never happen today." (4:06 - 4:48)

The WWE veteran also revealed that Brian Lee had heat with Vince McMahon

The former CEO of WWE is not exactly a people person, and it is not surprising that he did not get along with a few superstars on his roster. Brian Lee was also one of them, according to Vince Russo.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo recalled why Brian was not on the best of terms with McMahon:

"He wasn't afraid to pop off. You know, Brian Lee was one of those guys that spoke his mind, he didn't have bedside manners, you know, he wasn't one of those guys. That's what Vince would do to guys who were in the doghouse. Kurrgan would drag you up the ramp, sticking his fingers in your freaking brain." (3:37 - 3:56)

While Brian Lee did not have much luck in bagging gold in the company, his work in the Undertaker storyline has ensured that his name would not be lost in the history of WWE.

