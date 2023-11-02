Former WWE Superstar had heat with Vince McMahon because he "spoke his mind," says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon was apparently not the easiest person to get along with in WWE, as is evident from numerous stories about his iron fisted approach backstage. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently recalled the reason for a former superstar's heat with McMahon while speaking about wrestling in the 1990s.

The superstar in question was Brian Lee. While Brian did not win any titles in the Stamford-based promotion, he is remembered for a specific angle in which he impersonated the Undertaker. While the storyline often gets mixed reception, it did stand out as a memorable moment in the Deadman's WWE run.

Brian Lee's heat with Vince McMahon was apparently due to the former's unfiltered attitude. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo recalled the reason for the conflict while talking about how McMahon dealt with backstage heat.

"He wasn't afraid to pop off. You know, Brian Lee was one of those guys that spoke his mind, he didn't have bedside manners, you know, he wasn't one of those guys. That's what Vince would do to guys who were in the doghouse. Kurrgan would drag you up the ramp, sticking his fingers in your freaking brain." (3:37 - 3:56)

Vince Russo also talked about another WWE veteran having backstage heat

Brian Lee was only one amongst the many who had issues backstage. In the same episode of Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled the strange reason for Don Callis having backstage heat as well.

Speaking with EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE writer stated:

"For whatever reason, I don't know why, he never changed in the locker room with the boys. He would change in his car, and that brought him so much heat, because EC3, you know how the boys are going to take it... He had so much heat with the boys, and when you have heat with the boys, of course, that trickles into the office, and it's not going anywhere, its a dead end," he recalled. (0:54 - 1:39)

With Don Callis now managing a heel stable in AEW, it remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.

