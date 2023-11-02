WWE Attitude Era veteran had a bizarre reason for having massive backstage heat, reveals Vince Russo (Exclusive)

A major WWE name in the 1990s apparently had backstage heat for a strange reason, Vince Russo recently revealed.

The New Generation Era saw Vince McMahon making major strides in increasing his company's reach. While it was an especially fruitful time for the superstars in the company, some backstage issues were inevitable amid talent. Former writer Vince Russo recently revealed one of the strange instances of backstage heat, which involved the Attitude Era veteran Don Callis.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo recalled the time when Don Callis was known as the Jackyl:

"Bro, he had so much heat with the boys. I was the guy, I was friends with him because I thought he was really, really talented. I liked him a lot. For some reason, and EC3 will understand that perfectly. Do you know where the heat came from bro?"

The former WWE writer continued:

"For whatever reason, I don't know why; he never changed in the locker room with the boys. He would change in his car, and that brought him so much heat because EC3, you know how the boys are going to take it... He had so much heat with the boys, and when you have heat with the boys, of course, that trickles into the office... and it's not going anywhere," he recalled. (0:32 - 1:37)

Where is the WWE veteran Don Callis now?

The Attitude Era star has found new life in the role of a heel manager in AEW now, having worked with some of the biggest names in the business. In Tony Khan's promotion, he most notably managed the Elite leader, Kenny Omega.

In recent weeks, Callis has become increasingly aggressive in his attempts to recruit more members to his faction. With Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs already in the group, the veteran also attempted to forge an alliance with the AEW World Champion MJF, albeit unsuccessfully.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE name in AEW.

What is your takeaway from the story? Sound off in the comments section below.

