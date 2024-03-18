"I witnessed this" - Former WWE name recounts backstage detail about the Undertaker (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared a story from The Undertaker's legendary in the Stamford-based promotion.

During the mid-90s, The Deadman was involved in a storyline where former WWE Superstar Brian Lee played the role of his imposter. Due to the switch not being revealed initially, Lee was made to look like the original Undertaker.

As expected, The Undertaker's tattoo required considerable effort to emulate, and, according to Vince Russo, Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler was apparently tasked with the job.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained:

"I witnessed this. Bro, freaking Lawler sat there for hours and tattooed Brian Lee identical. For hours, bro! He literally [did it] everytime, he had to, for like four freaking hours. Look at the effort that was put in stuff like, unbelievable bro!" [11:35 onwards]

Former WWE Superstar had heat with Vince McMahon

According to Vince Russo, ''The Imposter Undertaker,'' Brian Lee didn't share a cordial relationship with Vince McMahon during his time in the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on another episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that Lee was quite outspoken in his mannerisms. This led to heat between him and Vince McMahon.

"He wasn't afraid to pop off. You know, Brian Lee was one of those guys that spoke his mind; he didn't have bedside manners. You know, he wasn't one of those guys! That's what Vince would do to guys who were in the doghouse. Kurrgan would drag you up the ramp, sticking his fingers in your freaking brain," said Russo.[3:37 - 3:56]

While Brian Lee did not have a successful run in WWE, his storyline involving The Undertaker gained him much recognition.

