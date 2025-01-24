"I won the title in the divorce" - New crowned champion makes wrestling history immediately

A new champion has been crowned, making wrestling history. This is the first time something like this has happened.

For a long time now, there have been rumors in TNA about the number 23 on their wrestling shows, with teases featuring the number airing several times. Tom Hannifan noted that given that the date was January 23, they were potentially getting the revelation of what that number actually stood for with so much build-up to it.

They did, in fact, get the revelation that they were waiting for. Sami Callihan came to the ring and said he was sick of waiting for whatever "23" was and called them out. That was when Steph De Lander came out and said she was the number "23" and the new Digital Media Champion. De Lander said that she got the title in the divorce without mentioning PCO by his name. Instead, she introduced her real-life partner, Mance Warner, as her new boyfriend.

Warner came out and took out Callihan before celebrating with De Lander.

"I won the title in the divorce. MANCER DE LANDER ERA 🩸@ThisIsTNA @Beezzzzy"

It appears that with PCO taking things into his own hands and destroying the replica TNA Digital Media Championship on GCW, TNA took things into their own hands and made Steph De Lander the new TNA Digitial Media Champion through divorce. This is the first time someone has won a title through a divorce, thus making wrestling history.

