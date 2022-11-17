WWE legend Teddy Long recently spoke about not being invited to The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier this year in April.

The Phenom is one of the greatest performers in wrestling history and was rightfully rewarded for his contributions through a grand induction into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. Though several legends, former rivals, and colleagues of The Phenom graced the occasion, many were also conspicuously absent.

One among them was Teddy Long, who worked closely with The Undertaker on and off-screen on SmackDown in the mid to late 2000s. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Long discussed being snubbed from the event.

The wrestling veteran stated that he had no clue who was in charge of things at the time and that he didn't have any hard feelings about not being invited.

"Well, that's not my call, you know. I don't know who was in charge of all that. I'm pretty sure at that time, Laurinaitis was there for sure. Like I said, not my call. I couldn't understand it either, but like I said, that belongs to them, and I don't worry about if they don't want me, then they don't want me. It's just that simple," said Teddy Long (4:25 - 4:46)

The Undertaker is still involved with WWE

Though his career as an in-ring talent is behind him, The Undertaker is still an integral part of WWE, making meet-and-greet appearances. The Phenom has been a part of a series of UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW events, where he shares unheard and memorable stories of his incredible career.

The latest event of the series is slated to go down in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, January 27, as part of the Royal Rumble 2023 weekend. With The Phenom being present in the same city and venue, fans have already begun speculating whether he could make his presence felt in the Royal Rumble match on January 28.

