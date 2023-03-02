"I would've enjoyed that" - WWE legend regrets never working with Ric Flair during his career (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar The Warlord recently spoke about missing out on having singles matches with Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair, Ultimate Warrior, and The Undertaker.

The Warlord was one of WWE's biggest heels back in the late 80s and early 90s. As part of The Powers of Pain, Warlord and Barbarian, spelled doom for the WWE tag team division back in the day. However, the tag team could not get their hands on championship gold as they came up short in marquee matches against the likes of Demolition and The Hart Foundation.

On this week's UnSKripted podcast, the WWE legend mentioned that he would have liked a lengthy singles run against Ric Flair. He mentioned that the two crossed paths in Rumbles but never faced off in a one-on-one encounter. The Warlord also stated that he would have liked to work with The Undertaker and The Ultimate Warrior.

"Singles, one would have probably been Ric Flair. I mean, I've been in the ring with him in Rumbles and that type of things but never in singles. But Ric was incredible. I think another one back then, of course, would have been Ultimate Warrior. That would have been great, I would've enjoyed that." He continued, "Never got to work with Taker. That would've been fun. He was a gimmick and a half." [From 8:15 - 9:08]

The Warlord recalled an incident with Ultimate Warrior in WWE

During the conversation, The Warlord mentioned that he and Ultimate Warrior got along very well. He recalled an incident from back in 1989 when Warrior started his series of matches against Andre the Giant.

"I know when Warrior had to work with him, and I talked to Jim. Jim and me got along good. Jim said: 'I'm going to be working with Andre coming up. I think I'm gonna go ahead, get there early, and buy a case of wine. I'm gonna sit down with him and play cards.' That's what Andre liked to do. So he would do that every day so Andre would do the gimmick for him."

Allan @allan_cheapshot Ultimate Warrior pinned André the Giant 48 times in his career. Ultimate Warrior pinned André the Giant 48 times in his career. https://t.co/J1WqB3tAhe

Warlord pointed out that Andre liked to drink wine and so Warrior used that to get along with the Eighth Wonder of the World.

