"I was wrong, and I'm sorry" - John Cena reflects on mistakes he made against major WWE star 

John Cena's WWE journey as the face of the company is hard to replicate in today's time. Despite being a top star, even The Leader of Cenation made mistakes during his time with the promotion. Recently, he discussed the mistakes he made against a major star during a storyline.

In 2011, The Rock made his grand return to WWE, which kickstarted a feud between himself and John Cena that lasted for around two years. However, the two parties at the time had differences as there was a clash in their ideologies heading into WrestleMania season.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his show, the Leader of Cenation looked back at his rivalry with The Rock. During their conversation, Cena spoke about the mistakes he made during their feud leading up to WrestleMania and discussed how much his ignorance towards The People's Champion could've hurt the star:

"To me, it was more of like I'm gonna jab this guy because I've nothing to lose, I've all the leverage. I'm there every day and I love being there every day and nothing is really pulling me away from being there. I guess my angle came from the fact that he was openly saying I love the WWE. And, I'm like, 'Man if you love it, why aren't you here?'"

Over the past few years, Cena has realized his mistake as he's on a similar path as The Rock was during their feud.

"It was my ignorant perspective and I'm so sorry because he had a lot to lose. Here he's putting his word on the line saying, I had to leave this thing, I love it, it's ingrained in my family, I f*****g love this, but I'm just doing other s**t now. And, now I've to eat a bunch of s**t and say like, 'f**k, I was wrong, and I'm sorry." (From 0:20 to 1:32)

WWE, as of now, has no plans to feature John Cena at WrestleMania 40

Last year, John Cena made his return to WWE and had a short feud with then-United States Champion Austin Theory heading into WrestleMania 39. The rising star went over the veteran and Cena went back to Hollywood for a while.

Later, John Cena returned to the company for a short run that lasted around two months after he confronted Grayson Waller at Money in the Bank 2023. He immediately began to work with new stars in WWE on Friday Night SmackDown.

After appearing at WWE Payback, Fastlane, and Crown Jewel 2023, the Leader of Cenation went back to Hollywood. During this time, he helped the likes of LA Knight and Solo Sikoa to elevate further up the card.

Unfortunately, there are no reports or rumors, as of now, which indicate that John Cena would wrestle or appear at WrestleMania 40. However, there's always a possibility of him making a last-minute appearance.

