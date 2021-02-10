"I was wrong" - John Cena takes back his massive previous prediction about WWE

WWE Superstar John Cena made a massive comment last year claiming that he doesn't believe WWE will ever have a marquee star to replace him. During a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa, John Cena has now admitted that he was wrong and has taken back his prediction, while also claiming that he loves the current WWE product.

"I think it's bold, it's forcing people to take chances. Forbes did an article on me back in 2020 where I had said that I don't believe that WWE will ever have a marquee star. And here we are, less than a year later, and I can blatantly say I was wrong. You wanna talk about being too close to the product? I was just too close. Having seen it, having lived it myself, I should have just realized that the company is in transition. It takes a long time—I would say it's three-and-a-half years or more—to build a certain talent because I’ve walked in those shoes."

The 16-time World Champion John Cena further went on to name the likes of Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Sasha Banks as possible marquee stars for WWE in the future. However, he also claimed that becoming "larger than life" is up to the Superstars themselves.

"Now you have Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks can be in that conversation, but it's not what I said it was in 2020. It's not a scattered fragment of Super Friends. WWE has just refocused, re-shifted and now is consolidating on marquee stars. They have their marquee stars, and going forward they will have their big names. As far as those names being larger than life, the enormity of their impact is up to the individuals themselves."

Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre are WWE’s 2 Biggest Stars since John Cena & Batista.



Their rivalry still has so much left to give, I can’t wait to see what happens!

pic.twitter.com/BhR53M6xJ2 — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) January 23, 2021

John Cena also responded to The Undertaker's recent comments about the current WWE product being soft, claiming that he doesn't agree with him and thinks that the product is different.