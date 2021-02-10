John Cena responds to The Undertaker's comments about the current WWE product being "soft"

A 16-time world champion, John Cena might no longer be a full-time WWE Superstar, but he continues to be involved with the business in some way or the other. The Undertaker's recent comments on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast about the current WWE product being soft have garnered comments and opinions from several WWE Superstars and legends. Now, John Cena has responded to The Phenom's comments as well.

"I don't think it's soft, I think it's different" - John Cena on the current WWE product

During a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa, John Cena reacted to The Undertaker's comments about the current WWE product. John Cena stated that he doesn't agree with The Undertaker's choice of words and thinks that the product is different, and not soft.

"I guess I've viewed the WWE as a product outside of myself for a long time. I guess that's why I was so interested in the business side of it from very early on in my career. In that, I've seen it evolve, but I've also been called 'everything that's ruined sports entertainment.' I could look at the economics of it and make an argument that between myself—and the large amount of folks that carried on the roster beyond the Attitude Era into the Ruthless Aggression Era and the Reality Era—the fans of the Attitude Era certainly looked at our product as not what they're used to, and it wasn't. So I may have a bit of disagreement with Undertaker's word choice because I don't think it's soft, I think it's different."

John Cena last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 36 where he took on Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match. The Leader of Cenation also stated recently that he would be missing this year's WrestleMania 37 due to his shooting schedules and travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.