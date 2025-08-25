Idea pitched by WWE veteran for John Cena to defeat 39-year-old star in his final match

A WWE veteran has pitched an interesting idea for John Cena's final WWE match, which is just a few months away. Bully Ray would love to see Cena defeat Seth Rollins for RAW's top prize.

At SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. Seconds later, he was the new World Heavyweight Champion. At the same event, John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has pitched an idea for John Cena's last outing. The veteran thinks Cena defeating Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Title in his last match would be a good idea. Here's what he said on Busted Open:

"[If] John beats Seth [Rollins] for the championship on his last night, that's a celebration," Bully said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

John Cena wants to enjoy the rest of his retirement run

Cena has about four months left before he finally quits the wrestling business. He recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and said the following about the final months of his run:

"So very rarely do we have time to look in the rear view mirror. And now that I'm in the farewell tour, the last thing I want to do is start dwelling on moments that might've been in January. I'm going to look at the rear view and reflect on all this, but I want to have my feet on the ground and enjoy all the moments that the audience gives me for these last 11 (matches)." (H/T Today)

Fans have been speculating about Cena's last opponent for quite some time now. Many of them want to see him put over a young star on his way out of pro wrestling.

