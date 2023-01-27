Idea suggested for blockbuster RAW segment involving John Cena and top female WWE Superstar

Former WWE Champion and two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that a segment involving himself, John Cena, and Charlotte Flair would draw a massive rating for RAW.

Charlotte Flair is quite close to breaking John Cena and Ric Flair's tied record of 16 world titles. It's pretty clear that The Queen will end up surpassing the two WWE legends in the near future.

Ric Flair recently put forth an idea for a star-studded segment for a future episode of RAW. As per The Nature Boy, the segment would result in a huge rating for the red brand. Here's what he said:

"If they ever want to get a 2.3 again, which they will, but I can guarantee you a 2.3, I could almost guarantee you a 3 if it was advertised if John Cena and I were gonna meet [Charlotte] in the ring to congratulate her on breaking our record," Ric said. (H/T Fightful)

Charlotte Flair is thrilled about the idea of surpassing John Cena and Ric Flair's record

Charlotte Flair recently made an appearance on The TODAY Show and opened up about the possibility of breaking Cena and Ric's record. Flair seemed quite excited over the idea of being the person to hold the most championships. Here's what she said:

"Earlier in my career, no, but now that I’m so close, and to be the person to hold the most championships in what is known as predominantly an all-boy’s club, I think that’s huge. I think it’ll be ‘Charlotte’s dad’ if I surpass [the record]," Charlotte said. (H/T 411Mania)

TODAY @TODAYshow



She’s talking all about this weekend’s Royal Rumble, being competitive in the gym with her husband, sharing some memories of her dad Ric Flair and more. WWE @WWE superstar Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE is here!She’s talking all about this weekend’s Royal Rumble, being competitive in the gym with her husband, sharing some memories of her dad Ric Flair and more. WWE @WWE superstar Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE is here! She’s talking all about this weekend’s Royal Rumble, being competitive in the gym with her husband, sharing some memories of her dad Ric Flair and more. https://t.co/WISjWVvxIy

Charlotte has been a mainstay on the main roster for about eight years now. She is regarded by many as one of the greatest female WWE Superstars of all time.

Many fans aren't happy over Charlotte being given title reigns one after the other in such a short period of time. At this point, she has been with WWE for about 11 years. To date, she has won six RAW Women's titles, seven SmackDown Women's titles, two NXT Women's titles, a Women's Tag Team title, and a Divas title belt.

What would be your honest reaction if/when Charlotte breaks John Cena and Ric Flair's records?

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes