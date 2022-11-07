Identities of performers destroyed by Braun Strowman on last week's WWE SmackDown revealed

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman decimated as many as five performers on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The identities of the five men have now come to the fore.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, MVP came out to the ring to present Strowman with a challenge. He brought out five meant to decimate The Monster Among Men ahead of Crown Jewel.

However, even before the bout could commence, the former Universal Champion attacked Team Ambition on the entrance ramp, taking them down for good. Braun Strowman didn't even spare MVP, laying him down with multiple powerslams.

Per the Twitter handle, The Local Competitor, The Monster Among Men, destroyed The Iceman, Moses The Deliverer, Luke Kurtis, Dustin Jackson, and Rahim De La Suede. MVP introduced the five performers as Team Ambition to square off against Strowman in a five-on-one handicap match.

The former Universal Champion successfully carried the momentum into WWE Crown Jewel 2022, where he defeated Omos in a battle of behemoths. The match was a true spectacle, with the two giants tearing into each other.

Braun Strowman reportedly has backstage heat in WWE

Strowman seems to have generated backstage heat in the company owing to an array of reasons. As per a recent report by PWInsider, The Monster Among Men has built a habit of showing up late on many occasions and leaving early.

A source close to the publication said that the former Universal Champion was "his own worst enemy" and "his worst advocate."

Moreover, his recent Twitter meltdown, where he fired shots at performers engaged in "flippy" wrestling, elicited strong reactions, with those from AEW and WWE slamming him.

Having returned to the promotion just over two months ago, Braun Strowman seems to have found himself in hot water after the latest developments.

Thanks to his huge win over Omos in Saudi Arabia, the former Universal Champion is thriving on a lot of momentum. It remains to be seen whether his recent antics will have any ramifications over his position within the company.

