Identity of the person who was in the car that Asuka accidentally hit revealed

Asuka accidentally drove her car into the back of a WWE talent's car on her way out of the Allstate Arena after the Survivor Series PLE over the weekend. The person whose car she hit took to X to let the WWE Universe know.

Asuka was a part of the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series on Saturday night. She teamed up with her Damage CTRL teammates to take on the team of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi. Damage CTRL came up short in their match, but the night didn't end there for the Empress Of Tomorrow.

The former WWE Women's Champion was on her way out of the arena in her car when she was swarmed by fans. The Superstar was so engrossed in acknowledging fans that she bumped her car into the one in front of her. The car was Daphanie LaShaunn's, who is a referee in the promotion. She took to her social media handle to let the WWE Universe know about the incident.

How did Asuka become a part of Damage CTRL?

A few weeks ahead of Survivor Series, the former WWE Women's Champion teamed up with Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair to take on Damage CTRL. The match took place after Kairi Sane's return and aligning herself with IYO SKY's stable.

During the match, the Empress Of Tomorrow turned on her teammates when she sprayed Belair with mist. She went over to shake hands with Sane, Bayley, and SKY and later attacked their opponents.

On the following week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the new and improved Damage CTRL made their way to the ring. Bayley addressed the addition to the team, but SKY, Asuka, and Sane spoke to each other in Japanese, allowing fans to think that they would turn on Bayley. Kai then later explained to Bayley that she would have to induct Asuka into the group for it to become a new and improved version of Damage CTRL.

