[WATCH] Top WWE star accidentally hits a car while leaving the arena

A popular WWE Superstar accidentally hit a car while leaving the arena following the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

At WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Damage CTRL took on Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi in a Women's WarGames Match. Unfortunately, Damage CTRL failed to win the battle.

After the show came to an end, Damage CTRL member Asuka left the arena in her car and was swarmed by her fans. Asuka was quite excited to see a large crowd greeting her and ended up hitting the car in front of her. You can check out the amusing visual in the final moments of the video below:

A top WWE Superstar is a big fan of Asuka

On November 10, 2023, Asuka teamed up with Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, with the trio taking on Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane. The Empress of Tomorrow turned against her teammates that night and joined Damage CTRL in a big surprise.

Earlier this year, The Role Model shared her honest thoughts on Asuka on an episode of UpUpDownDown.

Bayley said:

"She's just the best. If I were to choose [her rating], she should be at a 95. She's the best. She's been doing this for so long and consistently, and can do it better than any of us could ever dream of. She's never slowed down. Even when she's hurt, she's like, 'Yeah, I'm fine!' And I would see her limping and I'm like, 'No, you're not!' She's incredible and constantly evolving."

Asuka is one of the most decorated superstars of the modern era. She is a five-time Women's Champion across WWE NXT, RAW, and SmackDown brands. Additionally, she has won the Women's Tag Team Titles with three different partners: Kairi Sane, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair.

