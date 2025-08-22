Identity of the two mystery superstars behind The Miz revealed during backstage segment on WWE SmackDown

The Miz was a part of an interesting segment backstage on SmackDown with Carmelo Hayes and Fraxiom's Nathan Frazer and Axiom. In the back, two mystery figures were lurking, and their identities have been revealed.Fraxiom tried to let Carmelo Hayes know that they respected him, seemingly signaling to him that The Miz was taking more credit than he deserved. The A-Lister then interjected, and in the back, there were a couple of interesting figures lurking.Those superstars were The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis. So why did they have an eye on Melo Don't Miz? It's because of what happened after this.Melo Don't Miz faced The Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. The match was going well for them, with the crowd going crazy for the A-List star. Carmelo Hayes got his chance to shine and was the one to hit a finisher on Chris Sabin.Due to the confusion surrounding the tag that was made earlier, it was actually The Miz who was the legal man in this situation, and he swooped in to get the pin, much to the delight of the fans in Dublin, Ireland, who were chanting for him throughout the match.As a result of the victory, Melo Don't Miz will have one more hurdle to get a tag team title shot. They will be in a number one contender's match to face none other than The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis.So we could be in store for an interesting showdown, and it also explains why they were there behind the two tag teams, as they appear to be scouting their next opponents. The Wyatt Sicks went to war at SummerSlam and ended up retaining the titles in one of the most highly acclaimed matches of the entire two-night event.