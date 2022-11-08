Seth Rollins wasn't happy with WWE snubbing him from its latest post on Instagram.

Back when The Shield was still intact, the trio took out The Rock on an episode of WWE RAW. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley) left The Great One battered and bruised in the middle of the ring as fans watched dumbstruck.

WWE shared a short clip of the segment on its official Instagram handle and added the following caption:

"The first time @romanreigns and @therock crossed paths in WWE."

The post quickly gained massive traction, and Rollins noticed it as well. The former Universal Champion wasn't thrilled over WWE not mentioning him in the post's caption.

"I was also there, idiots," Rollins wrote.

Check out a screen grab of his response below:

Rollins calls WWE idiots for not tagging him in its latest throwback post

Seth Rollins had an epic heel reaction after The Shield attacked The Rock

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently appeared on an Instagram live session with The Rock, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins.

During the session, The Brahma Bull recalled Seth Rollins' reaction to his injury following the attack:

"You know what was really cool? When The Shield attacked me before WrestleMania and powerbombed me, and I remember Seth... I was on Roman's shoulders. He threw me down so hard on that mat. Busted my blood vessels, blood started coming out of my mouth. Roman looked down and was like, 'You okay, Uso?' And as far as I can answer, Seth was like, 'Who gives a s**t!' and walks away."

At this point, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is hands down the biggest dream match that WWE can book. The contest is bound to sell out WrestleMania if it eventually becomes a reality. Both men have spoken up about a potential WrestleMania encounter on multiple occasions.

As far as Rollins goes, he has done some of the best work of his career this year. He would do everything in his power to get back into the main event scene and attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief somewhere down the line.

What do you think of WWE not mentioning Rollins in its throwback post? Sound off in the comments below.

