"If you don't get that, there's something wrong with you" - WWE Hall of Famer shares honest thoughts about Cody Rhodes' promo (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was a big fan of Cody Rhodes' memorable promo from this week's edition of RAW.

The American Nightmare first defeated LA Knight on the Monday night show before taking the mic to address the fans. Cody went off on Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns, saying the latter must acknowledge him. He also boldly predicted that he would walk out of WrestleMania 39 with gold around his waist.

Cody Rhodes' promo has won plaudits from across the wrestling world, with Teddy Long being the latest to shower praise on him. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Long particularly praised the part where Cody says he wore suits to become a man.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that the words were bound to strike a chord with fans and termed them "touching."

"I agree with Bill. I listened to the promo this Monday night. Cody is really like his dad and it was really touching. I remember one part of it that really caught me when Cody says, 'I don't wear a suit to be a man, I'm wearing a suit to become a man.' If you don't get that, there's something wrong with you. It was very touching and real to me," said Teddy Long.

However, just like Bill Apter, Teddy Long, too, believes the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns could end in a "controversial" way. He pointed out that the bout's outcome was one of the toughest to predict in recent memory.

"So I'm just waiting to see it. I think there's going to be a controversial finish. I really do believe that. But there are lots of people that we haven't seen that they may involve, which would really help us out and keep us in suspense and make it a surprise. We just have to wait and see, but like I said, this is going to be one too close to call," said Long (3:28 - 4:12)

Check out the full episode below:

Vince Russo was not a fan of Cody Rhodes' promo

Contrary to Teddy Long, Vince Russo criticized the very same point for which the WWE Hall of Famer heaped praise on Cody Rhodes. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo explained that Cody's promo implied that only when someone wears fancy suits, were they worthwhile.

The former WWE manager thinks it's not the kind of message that a babyface like The American Nightmare should be advocating.

"Cody [Rhodes] definitely heard about me and the suits because he addressed that. So I'm going to address what he said. What he said, I'm still trying to scratch my head and figure it out. I don't wear a suit because I'm somebody; I wear a suit because I want to be somebody. Let me get this straight. So you are somebody, if you wear suits and dress fancy and have fancy cars and have money? Then you're somebody? If you don't have money, then you're a nobody. Like, really, bro? Is that the message we want to get across?" questioned Russo.

It remains to be seen when Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns next come face to face inside a WWE ring to build hype for their WrestleMania 39 clash.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes