"If it's going to look that sh**ty, use another move" - Former WWE personality criticizes real-life Bloodline member

WWE has hit a home run with every real-life Bloodline member on the roster. Whether associated with the story or not, every member of the family has managed to make headlines all around the world. Jey Uso is one of the best stars to break out from the faction.

However, former WWE personality Matt Camp has called out the star for his Spears. After leaving the faction, Uso has been on a singles run. He is currently pursuing Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship.

During a recent edition of The Wrestling Matt, he stated that Jey's Spears sucked and added that Bron Breakker had the best ones on the current roster. The former WWE name wanted Jey to add some new maneuvers to his arsenal instead.

"I think his Spear sucks. He, like, and I know he's been maybe doing it longer than Bron, or actually he's not. If you're gonna have Bron Breakker do that Spear—the best Spear in the game and at least up there with Goldberg's—no one else should do a spear. No one else. And if it's going to look that sh**ty, use another move," he said. [51:08 onwards]

He continued that it would have been okay if Jey had used the move against Roman Reigns. Otherwise, the former WWE personality wanted Uso to get rid of it.

"If Jey wanted to hit the Spear because he was doing stuff against Roman and using his own moveset behind him, no problem, get rid of it. You can't have him hit that Spear on the same show Bron Breakker's hitting his Spear. There has to be some kind of conversation there," Camp said. [51:38 onwards]

Jey Uso has advanced in the WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament

Jey Uso defeated Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross in this week's RAW to advance in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. WWE has already planted seeds for a potential Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso feud.

The Intercontinental Champion took a shot at the 39-year-old on this week's RAW, stating that not a single member of the Samoan family has managed to beat anyone in his family.

With this, the anticipation for a feud between both men has already been built. Jey Uso is one of the favorites to win the tournament, so a match between them with the Intercontinental Title on the line could be on the horizon.

