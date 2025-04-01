"If you're gonna go there, go there" - Wrestling veteran urges Cody Rhodes to break major WWE rule during his promos (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized Cody Rhodes' approach in his promo with John Cena. The two stars had a tense confrontation on the latest edition of RAW.

John Cena berated The American Nightmare this week, taunting him about his association with AEW. Cody Rhodes too clapped back, hinting that Cena always had the blessings of WWE's former head honcho, which helped him throughout his career, without taking any names. The verbal jabs escalated to the point where the champion caught The Franchise Player and laid him out with a Cross Rhodes.

This week on Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Russo urged Cody Rhodes to commit to the narrative. He felt that if the American Nightmare needed to call out Cena's closeness with Vince McMahon, he should. The veteran writer pointed out that McMahon was not convicted of any criminal charges, and WWE could mention his name in relation to Cena's career to get more eyeballs on their biggest feud going into WrestleMania 41.

"Bro, you wanna get real heat? Bring up that John Cena was Vince McMahon's boy. Bring it up, say it. They touched upon it. Cody had one line where he said, 'You were in somebody's favor.' Vince McMahon taught me this, you can't be half pregnant. If you're gonna go down that road, go down that road. Vince McMahon has not been found guilty of anything. There's a lot of allegations. He was accused of some stuff, he has not been found guilty in a court of law. If you're gonna go there, go there. Don't tease us with one line," Russo said. [From 9:40 onwards]

This week's exchange marks the first time that Cody Rhodes had the upper hand over Cena in a physical confrontation. It will be interesting to see the fallout from this encounter on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

