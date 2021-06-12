"If you are a good old country boy, they are going to take advantage of you" - WWE Veteran on Braun Strowman (Exclusive)

It's hardly surprising that Braun Strowman is the most trending name in professional wrestling following his unexpected WWE release.

The Monster Among Men's WWE run had its ups and downs, and as noted by Vince Russo in the latest Writing with Russo episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone, one loss to a big superstar mainly affected Strowman's WWE stint the most.

The former WWE head writer also opened up about Braun Strowman's personality and how it might have held him back in the company.

While Russo noted that he personally doesn't know Strowman, he's heard about the former Universal Champion's attitude backstage and how the star is just a good old country boy.

Russo, however, noted that talents like Braun Strowman often get mistreated in the WWE. The WWE veteran added that the company takes advantage of stars like Strowman.

"I hear that Braun, and I don't know him either like you, but I hear that he really is one of these good old country boys, and let me tell you something bro, if you are a good old country boy, they are going to take advantage of you and if you are 'yes sir, no sir,' they are going to take advantage of you," Russo noted.

Vince Russo on the inconsistency in Braun Strowman's booking

Vince Russo said that while Braun Strowman may have stood up for himself as time passed on, the overall lack of creative direction hurt the Monster Among Men's on-screen image.

Russo explained how WWE got it all wrong by first booking Strowman to tip over a mack truck on RAW a few years ago. The creative team then booked Braun Strowman to toss a portable toilet off the stage, and Russo said WWE got the sequence of segments wrong.

Instead of building up towards Braun Strowman's ultimate feat of strength, WWE threw away a significant segment, and it was just one of the many mistakes committed by the company in Braun's case.

"Maybe as he was there longer and longer, he stood up and spoke up a little bit more, but also, Chris, I remember calling this when it happened. One week, the guy was flipping over a mack truck; the second week, he was throwing a porta potty off the stage. No, bro! You work up to the mack truck, you don't work backward, because when he did that, I'm like, 'Wait, a minute, bro?' He is tipping over mack trucks now he is throwing a porta potty! So many mistakes! Bro, you are allowed some mistakes. I've made some mistakes, but bro, you can't keep repeating them over and over because a talent is going to be dead in the water," Russo stated.

Braun Strowman's non-compete clause will end at the end of August, and the former Universal champion has already started accepting bookings at a very steep asking price.

