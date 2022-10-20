Ever since Sami Zayn's inclusion, The Bloodline has grown more dominant with each passing day in WWE. Despite growing in numbers, tensions have been stirring in the group. Ever since Roman Reigns started recognizing Zayn as a valuable ally of the faction, cracks have begun to form between them.

One-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Jey Uso hasn't been pleased with Sami Zayn now officially being part of the Bloodline as the Honorary Uce. We've seen Jey and Sami butt heads with one another on more than one occasion while Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa seem to acknowledge his efforts for the family.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Solo Sikoa gave his thoughts on Sami Zayn being accepted into the Bloodline by the Tribal Chief himself. The former NXT North American Champion stated that as long as Roman Reigns is happy with what Sami brings to the table, he'll be happy with him too.

"If Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don't like Sami, I don’t like Sami. So as long as the Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn. I do."

He was also questioned by Kayla Braxton regarding Zayn weaseling his way into the most dominant group in WWE right now. Solo Sikoa set the record straight regarding his inclusion and stated that the group accepted him as their own by themselves.

"We accepted him into the Bloodline. He didn't weasel his way in"

Potential details regarding Roman Reigns' future big WWE feud with Sami Zayn

The Tribal Chief is set to take on his next challenger Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Most fans expect Roman Reigns to walk away from the match as the victor, with the reported current plan being set for him to keep the title until WrestleMania 39.

This plan then opens up the possibility for the company to explore different feuds for Reigns, with Bray Wyatt or Sami Zayn named as possible candidates. Wyatt returned to a huge reaction from the crowd and could be a great choice as a challenger given their history. But The Honorary Uce is an equally excellent choice to feud with the Head of the Table should The Bloodline turn on him.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Bray Wyatt now being part of the SmackDown roster could push him closer to challenging Reigns. He also reported that Zayn could also turn babyface and then go on to have a fruitful program with The Tribal Chief.

What do you think about Wyatt or Zayn feuding with Roman Reigns in WWE? Sound off below.

