"If they’re supposed to be [PG], they can’t do Playboy anymore, right?” - Wrestling Veteran says he understands why WWE released Mandy Rose

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette said he understands why WWE released Mandy Rose from her WWE contract.

Last week, NXT fans were left stunned when Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose, thereby ending her 413-day reign as champion. While many fans believed that Mandy was getting promoted to the main roster, the truth was far different from the case.

Following NXT, it was revealed that Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract, which shocked fans. The reason for her release was due to the content she was posting on her fansite.

This resulted in a backlash from fans who criticized WWE for its hypocritical views. However, Cornette addressed the matter on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast and said that he understands why WWE released Mandy Rose.

“In all honesty, and by the way, I’m completely pro-porn. But if they’re supposed to be [PG], they can’t do Playboy anymore, right? Because they’re a PG company, the sponsors they don’t want [it]. So I haven’t seen the material so I don’t know whether it’s mild to wild or anything in between. But if the executives of the company that she works for said well she’s a featured person in NXT and she’s the champion and all this stuff but holy sh*t, if anybody sees and finds out.”

He further added:

“You know, that’s the thing if they say Jesus Christ, you can’t, you know, have an aunt Fanny out there in front of God and everybody. Whether it’s a private or personal deal or not, or whatever. If it’s going to show up on the internet in some fashion, this is probably something you should have not done while representing us and we’re trying to do deals with Disney, then I understand that.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Jim Cornette suggested that Mandy Rose should continue with her fansite if she was making the same amount of money

During the same podcast episode, Jim Cornette had a suggestion for the former NXT Women's Champion. He said that if Mandy was making almost the same amount of money as she was in the WWE without taking as many bumps, then she should continue with her fansite.

“The question becomes which endeavor was she making a bigger profit at? Was she making more money travelling all over the place getting in a ring with people that are going to land on her and landing on sh*t herself and getting beat up or whatever the f*ck? Or is she gonna make more money in I assume a less violent setting showing off, as aunt Lola would say, what God gave her? So if it’s anywhere close maybe that’s the preferable f*cking direction there.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Thank you 413 days as our champion, give this woman the respect she deserves.Thank you @WWE_MandyRose 413 days as our champion, give this woman the respect she deserves. Thank you @WWE_MandyRose ❤️

While it's sad to see Mandy Rose's WWE journey end just as she was hitting her peak, fans will still be hopeful to see her return to the company in the future.

