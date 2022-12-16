Backstage details regarding Mandy Rose’s "hasty" WWE release, promotion status

The wrestling world is still buzzing over the WWE release of former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

In the main event of WWE NXT on Tuesday night, the women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

This match initially wasn't supposed to occur until the NXT New Year's Evil special on January 10. On Wednesday morning, it was reported that Rose had been released from the company due to the explicit content of her FanTime page. So, where do things stand right now?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), the situation on Tuesday which led to Rose dropping the title was described to him as "very hasty."

The leader of Toxic Attraction wasn't set for her WWE contract to expire anytime soon, as she had signed a new five-year deal back in 2019. While many originally believed the loss on Tuesday was to send Mandy back to the main roster, Sapp hasn't heard of any "advanced plans" to bring Rose to RAW or SmackDown.

Mandy Rose appeared to be in "good spirits" this week despite the situation

Despite all this, Sapp reports that according to those he's spoken to, Mandy Rose appeared to be in "good spirits" at the NXT show on Tuesday night.

It also appears that she was in "good spirits" following her release on Wednesday morning. While Rose has yet to comment on her Twitter account, she assured her fans on FanTime that she was doing well and her content wasn't going anywhere.

Sapp stated that some WWE sources have tried to leak to him that Rose requested a release from the company two weeks ago, but he's been given no indication that this information is accurate.

What do you make of Mandy Rose's WWE release? Do you think we've seen the last of her in the world of professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

