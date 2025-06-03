If Triple H calls, top name would love to discuss possible WWE return

WWE has changed under Triple H's creative leadership, and one name would love to discuss the possibility of a return if The Game gave a call. The name is none other than the former NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose.

In 2022, Mandy Rose's record-breaking reign as the NXT Women's Champion came to an abrupt end, and she was released from the company after losing the title to Roxanne Perez. The Golden Goddess broke a few records along the way by becoming the third-longest reigning NXT Women's Champion in the company's history.

In an exclusive with Card Player, the interviewer asked Rose if she would pick up a call from Triple H, and if she would return to WWE if he asked. The former NXT WWE Women's Champion stated she would love to have a conversation about a potential return, as she didn't get to have a conversation with anyone before her last release.

"I would definitely take the phone call. Obviously, business is business at the end of the day. And I think that’s how they look at it from what I’ve gathered over the years. Yeah, I would definitely take the phone call. I would hear ’em out... I would love to have a conversation. We can even iron out some things that may not have gone as planned in the past. I’ve never really been able to have a conversation with anyone," Rose said. [H/T - Card Player]

Triple H reportedly played a role in two WWE veterans' futures

Earlier this week, R-Truth and Carlito made a shocking announcement and revealed their time with WWE would end in the coming weeks. Many reacted to the heartbreaking departures, and fans requested the management to re-hire R-Truth on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), the insider stated that Triple H took the hard call of not renewing their contracts. Moreover, it was purely a business decision.

“They’re looking at the numbers. They’re looking at how many people they have to cut or how much money they have to cut. And those were the picks. Those were the Levesque picks. And that’s what it is," Meltzer said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the veterans outside the Stamford-based promotion.

