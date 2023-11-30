"If they wrestle, then it was all bulls*it" - Former WWE writer opens up on the real-life heat between CM Punk and Seth Rollins

A former WWE writer recently spoke about Seth Rollins' reaction to CM Punk's return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The name in question is Freddie Prinze Jr. After a brutal match at WarGames, Seth Rollins was visibly irate when Cult of Personality played throughout the arena.

The World Heavyweight Champion could barely control his anger and started hurling expletives and flipped off Punk. He had to be restrained by Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and other WWE officials. This incident got fans talking about whether the two stars actually had real-life heat or if it was just a work.

On the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer pointed out that if the two had real-life heat, Seth would have never gone that far to give Punk all that attention. In fact, Freddie mentioned that if the two end up having a match in the future, it means this was all a ruse to get the fans buzzing.

"If it was real, Seth would never give him that shine, never give him that match. That's how you know. If they wrestle, then it was all bulls*it. Every interview he gave was fake and I really hope that's not the case." [From 09:47 to 09:56]

Freddie also spoke about CM Punk's return

During the show, the former writer also mentioned that he was more surprised than hyped to see CM Punk return to WWE.

He pointed out how Punk had bad-mouthed the company all these years, and then returned to the same place.

"I wasn't that hyped, I was more confused because it's the opposite of Straightedge Punk. He fired homeboy on his wedding day, and now you're back at the company that you hoped would fail, wished would fail. That's so not Straightedge Punk. So I don't know what the storyline for him can be. It can't be, 'I'm gonna go after the championship.' That's stupid. You're going after a championship of a company that you wanted to bury?" Freddie said.

Freddie also questioned what storyline would make sense for The Best in the World moving forward.

Do you think Seth Rollins and CM Punk have animosity between them in real life? Let us know in the comments section below.

