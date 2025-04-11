"If WWE asked me, I’d do it in a heartbeat" - Major star ready to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

A WWE Superstar is willing to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Karrion Kross recently shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens' injury and potential showdown with The Viper.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, The Prizefighter backed out of his WrestleMania 41 match, citing a real-life injury. Owens revealed that he was dealing with neck issues over the last four months and had been told to get surgery.

With Kevin Owens ruled out of action, fans have been wondering who will replace him to face Randy Orton at The Show of Shows.

In an interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, Karrion Kross said he was really upset to hear about Kevin Owens' injury. The former Final Testament leader initially thought the Canadian wrestler was faking his injury.

“I’m still really upset hearing about what happened to Kevin. I was kind of hoping he was going to pop out of a box and be like, ‘Gotcha!’ I was really hoping that was going to happen. And then, I wouldn’t even have been mad that he worked us all. But I don’t think that is the case," Kross said.

Kross said he is unsure who would face Orton, but he would step up if the management reached out to him.

“I don’t know who Randy’s opponent is going to be. But, if they asked me, I’d do it in a heartbeat. That would be crazy if that happened in Las Vegas. That’s where I got my break, and that’s really still very much my home," he added. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Karrion Kross will be in action on WWE RAW next week

Karrion Kross hasn't had a match on WWE RAW since late last year.

That changes next week when he faces AJ Styles in a singles match. The Harbinger of Doom manipulated the Phenomenal One into facing him during a backstage segment earlier this week.

Styles has promised to unleash his other side on the go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania 41.

