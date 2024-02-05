Ilja Dragunov breaks silence after brutal title defense sees gut-wrenching betrayal

Ilja Dragunov had a tough task ahead of himself at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The Mad Dragon retained his NXT Championship after a tough fight, following which he sent out a one-word reaction.

Trick Williams challenged Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship after winning the Iron Survivor Challenge. Trick competed alongside Carmelo Hayes in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Classic earlier in the night but failed to defeat Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the trophy.

Later in the night, Trick and Ilja came face to face in one of the biggest battles of the show. The former came close to a win, but the referee was down to make the three count. In the end, The Mad Dragon finished off his opponent to win the contest.

Ilja Dragonuv took to Instagram to post a photo of himself celebrating after the win, along with a one-word message for his fans.

"UNBESIEGBAR," which means Invincible in English.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Following Ilja’s win, Carmelo Hayes betrayed his longtime friend and partner Trick Williams by attacking his injured knee. He delivered several chair shots to William’s leg, effectively shelving him for some time.

Ilja Dragunov's win could change things on the WWE main roster

Many fans expected to see Trick Williams win his first championship in WWE. However, it looks like the 29-year-old star will have to wait longer to get his hands on the company’s gold.

Instead, Ilja Dragunov’s win could lead to Melo’s move to the main roster, where he could work on the SmackDown brand as a heel for some time. Fans could then see Williams return after a few months to get back at Melo and kickstart a rivalry between the two friends.

WWE fans could get the big rivalry between the two popular WWE Superstars on the main roster instead of the NXT brand. That could launch both men to the next level.

Did you enjoy the match between Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams at NXT Vengeance Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

