Former top champion makes a sensational return to WWE and confronts Bron Breakker

Former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov made a stunning return to tonight's NXT and confronted the current champion Bron Breakker after the main event.

Dragunov rose to fame in WWE after defeating then-NXT UK Champion Walter (now Gunther) and ending his 870-day title reign. The Russian superstar held onto the title for nearly a year, defending it against the likes of Jordan Devlin and Wolfgang.

Unfortunately, he suffered an injury and was forced to take a hiatus from wrestling. The former NXT UK Champion was last seen on WWE TV on August 4th when he vacated the title, ending his 347-day title reign.

On tonight's NXT, JD McDonagh and Tyler Bate wrestled each other in the main event to determine the #1 contender for Bron Breakker's NXT Title. After a tenacious battle, McDonagh pinned Tyler Bate.

Bron Breakker entered the ring to face off with his next challenger. As the two were in the ring, to everyone's surprise, the former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov showed up and confronted Breakker and his former rival.

JD, in particular, was furious upon seeing his old foe return. It is to be noted that Dragunov was the reason for the Irish-born wrestler to leave NXT UK and move to the United States. The night ended with all three superstars facing each other.

It remains to be seen if the NXT UK Champion will challenge Bron Breakker sometime down the line. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out how The Unbesiegbar is booked on the show.

Are you excited to see Ilja Dragunov back on NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far