"Imagine the riot"- WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns possibly facing three-time champion at Elimination Chamber

WWE fans from around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Roman Reigns possibly facing Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

Fans witnessed the Honorary Uce turn on Reigns at the recently concluded Royal Rumble, after which The Bloodline brutally beat him down. With Zayn no longer associated with the heel faction, a match between him and The Tribal Chief looks imminent down the line.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer also seemingly confirmed the same, stating that the duo could lock horns next month at Elimination Chamber, which will take place in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Canada.

"Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event in Montreal."

The news caused a massive uproar among fans, with many sharing their excitement on social media. However, some believe that a match with such a long build-up deserves to take place at the grandest stage, i.e., WrestleMania.

Sami Zayn and Reigns have had just one singles TV match between them. The match took place in 2021 when the Tribal Chief squashed the 38-year-old in 15 seconds.

Vince Russo believes no one in WWE is on Roman Reigns' level

Roman Reigns has been WWE's apex predator for nearly three years. The Tribal Chief has led The Bloodline to great heights as all complete members of the group, bar Solo Siko, have gold around their waists.

Speaking about Reigns on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo claimed that guys like Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens do not belong in the same conversation as The Head of Table.

"Of course, they would say Seth Rollins. Some of them would even say Sami Zayn. I'll bet you some will say, Kevin Owens. But if you think any of those guys are even close to Roman Reigns, you're out of your mind. They are not!" said Vince Russo.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is fresh off of a victory over arch-rival Kevin Owens. He'll also have to keep a close eye on Cody Rhodes, who won the men's Royal Rumble match.

The Tribal Chief will also have to deal with the dispute within The Bloodline after Jey Uso seemingly parted ways with the group after what transpired at Royal Rumble. However, Reigns was able to bring Jey into the fold before and will be confident about doing it again.

