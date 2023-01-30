"They are not!" - Veteran firmly believes there's no one close to Roman Reigns' level in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that no performer in WWE even comes remotely close to Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns' level.

The Tribal Chief has been at the top of the mountain since SummerSlam 2020. No matter who stands up to him, no one has been able to bring him down, so much so that only a handful of big names remain who haven't tasted defeat from Reigns. Though his run could end at WrestleMania 39, it's safe to say there's hardly anyone who could overshadow The Tribal Chief in any aspect.

Vince Russo echoed similar sentiments while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo. Ahead of the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Russo discussed the best male performers of 2022.

The former WWE writer stated that though many die-hard fans would name the likes of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and more, none came close to Reigns' level.

"Of course, they would say Seth Rollins. Some of them would even say Sami Zayn. I'll bet you some will say, Kevin Owens. But if you think any of those guys are even close to Roman Reigns, you're out of your mind. They are not!" said Vince Russo (5:44 - 6:04)

Check out the video below:

Roman Reigns could defend his gold twice at WWE WrestleMania 39

A recent report suggested that The Tribal Chief would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on both nights of WrestleMania 39.

At the recent Royal Rumble 2023, Sami Zayn finally turned on Reigns, attacking him with a chair after he forced Zayn to beat up his close friend Kevin Owens. The premium live event ended with the former Honorary Uce lying in the middle of the ring after The Bloodline, barring Jey Uso, brutalized him.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “With all due respect to Cody (Rhodes), it’s so obvious that the WrestleMania match should be Roman (Reigns) & Sami (Zayn), whether they’re going to do that or not…



I can tell you as of the middle of last week, they were not, but that can change.”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “With all due respect to Cody (Rhodes), it’s so obvious that the WrestleMania match should be Roman (Reigns) & Sami (Zayn), whether they’re going to do that or not…I can tell you as of the middle of last week, they were not, but that can change.”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/rg0krGOIjd

This has perfectly set up a clash between Reigns and Zayn for some time down the line. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Rumble match, cementing his place in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All. It'll be interesting to see how Roman Reigns tackles the dual challenges ahead of him.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on no one being close to Roman Reigns' level in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

